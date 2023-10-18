Man breaks into woman’s apartment, assaults her at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man who was wanted for breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her at gunpoint.

On October 3, Anthony Terrell Roberson, the suspect, broke into the victim’s apartment on Eastbrook Lane.

According to police, Roberson proceeded to enter the apartment and sexually assaulted the female victim at gunpoint.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued on Roberson for aggravated rape, illegal possession of a handgun, and aggravated burglary.

In the early morning of October 18, officers took Roberson into police custody after he was located in Kansas City, Missouri.

MPD also believes that Roberson is a person of interest in two other investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation.

