Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man breaks into woman’s apartment, assaults her at gunpoint, police say

Man breaks into woman's apartment and assaults her at gunpoint, police say
Man breaks into woman's apartment and assaults her at gunpoint, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man who was wanted for breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her at gunpoint.

On October 3, Anthony Terrell Roberson, the suspect, broke into the victim’s apartment on Eastbrook Lane.

According to police, Roberson proceeded to enter the apartment and sexually assaulted the female victim at gunpoint.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued on Roberson for aggravated rape, illegal possession of a handgun, and aggravated burglary.

In the early morning of October 18, officers took Roberson into police custody after he was located in Kansas City, Missouri.

MPD also believes that Roberson is a person of interest in two other investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’
Demarcus Williams and Kerry Conner
Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary

Latest News

Beale Street Music Festival
Rally to ‘Save Beale Street Music Fest’ to take place outside City Hall
The suspects in the shooting on E Shelby Drive.
Group in red Dodge van sought after homicide at Marathon gas station
Critically injured driver tells police he was shot on Hwy. 385
Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
Applications now open for next Downtown Memphis Commission president