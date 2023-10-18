Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man arrested for shooting at YMCA delivery driver in road rage incident, police say

Cameron Jackson
Cameron Jackson(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested for shooting at a YMCA delivery driver in a road rage incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cameron Jackson, 23, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers found a man who showed up at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after he said he was shot on October 5 around 1:07 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was near the American Deli on Lamar Avenue when someone in a brown or gold BMW 525i fired shots at him, according to the affidavit.

He said the vehicle cut him off as he was driving and he yelled at the driver to get off his phone.

The individual in the car then came around to the victim’s passenger side and fired two shots at him, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators found a BMW matching the description given by the victim in the area.

On October 9, Jackson was listed as one of the owners of the BMW during the time of the shooting.

The victim identified Jackson as the person responsible for shooting him.

Jackson is expected to appear in court on October 19.

