International Paper cuts 900 jobs, closes plant in Texas

International Paper announced it will close its plant in Orange County, Texas, and cut 900 jobs.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Paper announced it will permanently close its plant in Orange, Texas, and 900 jobs will be impacted by the changes.

The goal is to minimize the impact on employees through using current vacancies, retirements, normal attrition, and other positions at International Paper.

The company expects the Orange, Texas, mill and the #20 machine in Riegelwood, North Carolina, to close by the end of the year. The #4 machine in Pensacola, Florida, is currently idled and will not continue production.

