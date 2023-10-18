International Paper cuts 900 jobs, closes plant in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Paper announced it will permanently close its plant in Orange, Texas, and 900 jobs will be impacted by the changes.

The goal is to minimize the impact on employees through using current vacancies, retirements, normal attrition, and other positions at International Paper.

Decisions like these are extremely difficult, because of the impact on our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate. We are grateful to our employees in Orange, Riegelwood and Pensacola for their significant contributions to the company over the years. We are committed to providing severance benefits, outplacement assistance and more to help employees during this time.

The company expects the Orange, Texas, mill and the #20 machine in Riegelwood, North Carolina, to close by the end of the year. The #4 machine in Pensacola, Florida, is currently idled and will not continue production.

We believe strongly in the attractive, long-term fundamentals of our businesses and these actions further strengthen our competitive platform. Our optimized mill system, with its broad capabilities, gives us the flexibility to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future.

