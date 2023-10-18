Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Group in red Dodge van sought after homicide at Marathon gas station

The suspects in the shooting on E Shelby Drive.
The suspects in the shooting on E Shelby Drive.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a group of people accused in a shooting at a gas station on E Shelby Drive.

A man was killed in a gas station shooting on Sunday night; officers were called to the shooting at 9:20 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on 639 East Shelby Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say the victim was seen on surveillance arguing with a man in a red Dodge Caravan with a faded hood.

The driver approached the victim, and after a brief exchange of words, shot him.

The suspect was accompanied by two men and two women who referred to the driver as “Jay.”

The group was last seen leaving the scene in the Dodge Caravan.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528- CASH.

