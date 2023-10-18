Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; few showers Thursday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot farther east – allowing moisture to begin flowing in and temperatures to trend a touch warmer. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound toward the middle 70s – near average for mid-October. Clouds will roll in late with a risk of a few showers in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Lows will drop toward the 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: A weak front will swing through the Mid-South to kick off the day – sparking a chance for a few passing showers for the morning commute. Through midday, sunshine looks to return with temperatures running toward the middle 70s before clouds return along with another risk for a few showers and storms, generally east of I-55 into the evening hours. Lows will fall back toward the middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak cold front will slip through the region by early Friday. In its wake, we’ll fall back a few notches on temperatures – toward the lower 70s Friday – back through the middle 70s into the upcoming weekend as sunshine turns more dominant again. Expect a warming trend toward the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week ahead of a late week rain opportunity.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

