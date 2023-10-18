Critically injured driver tells police he was shot on Hwy. 385
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after he told police he was shot on Highway 385 near the I-240 fork Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police say the victim continued driving and got off on Poplar Avenue, where officers met him at 10:57 a.m.
The victim was then rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was provided.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.