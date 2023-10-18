Critically injured driver tells police he was shot on Hwy. 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after he told police he was shot on Highway 385 near the I-240 fork Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victim continued driving and got off on Poplar Avenue, where officers met him at 10:57 a.m.

The victim was then rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.