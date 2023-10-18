Country music artists roll in to Bluff City for ‘Stars and Guitars’ Le Bonheur benefit concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tour buses took over Overton Square in Midtown on Wednesday as country music artists rolled in for a special sound check ahead of an event supporting LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

If the Square seems busier than usual for a Wednesday night, that’s because the doors just opened at Lafayette’s for the “Stars and Guitars” benefit concert presented by 99.7 The Wolf!

Tickets sold out in no time for performances by Riley Green Lauren Alaina, Thompson Square, Nate Smith, and Dillon Carmichael — the stars picking up their guitars to perform acoustic sets benefiting LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

