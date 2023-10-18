Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: Helping older adults become tech savvy

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In today’s tech-driven world, being digitally literate is essential. However, for many seniors, navigating technology can be quite a nuisance.

The digital divide is widening, leaving older adults feeling disconnected and left behind.

Recognizing this challenge, The Oasis Institute, a national organization, is dedicated to ensuring seniors stay connected, tech-savvy, and, most importantly, safe.

For 74-year-old Jim Davis and others in his age group, keeping up with technology can be overwhelming.

“I am technical as far as the computer is concerned. The phone is more of a mystery,” said Davis.

Jordan Carr, Director of Virtual Programs and Technology Education at The Oasis Institute, engages the 50-plus crowd through in-person and virtual classes, covering topics ranging from the arts to health, with a strong emphasis on technology.

“We need technology to engage with the world around us. So, if we don’t have these skills, we can feel left behind, feel marginalized, feel like we’re not relevant,” said Carr.

Linda Schumacher, an Oasis volunteer, spotlights that while everyone has questions about how to use their smartphones, one of the organization’s primary focuses is educating seniors on avoiding scams.

“One of our biggest pushes is just education in how not to get scammed,” said Schumacher.

There are several scams that seniors should be aware of, including Medicaid scams that tend to occur more frequently during the annual enrollment period from October 15 to December 7.

Scammers may threaten to take away benefits and propose a fake plan. Additionally, tech support scams target seniors by falsely claiming there’s a problem with their computer, gaining remote access, and stealing personal information.

“It doesn’t matter how much education you have, if you are in an emotionally vulnerable state, you are most vulnerable to being scammed,” said Schumacher.

Knowledge is power, and technology doesn’t have to be terrifying. In fact, it can become a lifeline for older adults.

The Oasis Institute has been in operation for 40 years and is active in 250 communities, reaching over 40 thousand people annually.

With Oasis Everywhere, virtual classes are now accessible to anyone with internet access. Learn more here.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’
Demarcus Williams and Kerry Conner
Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary

Latest News

Great Hall and Conference Center at 1900 South Germantown Road
Mid-South’s largest AA gathering to open in Germantown
Best Life: New cause for endometriosis
Best Life: New cause for endometriosis
Best Life: Flu, Tamiflu, and behavioral changes in kids
Best Life: Can the flu or its treatments cause behavioral changes in kids?
Memphis organization hosts Remembrance Ceremony in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month