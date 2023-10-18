Best Life: Helping older adults become tech savvy

ST. LOUIS, MO (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In today’s tech-driven world, being digitally literate is essential. However, for many seniors, navigating technology can be quite a nuisance.

The digital divide is widening, leaving older adults feeling disconnected and left behind.

Recognizing this challenge, The Oasis Institute, a national organization, is dedicated to ensuring seniors stay connected, tech-savvy, and, most importantly, safe.

For 74-year-old Jim Davis and others in his age group, keeping up with technology can be overwhelming.

“I am technical as far as the computer is concerned. The phone is more of a mystery,” said Davis.

Jordan Carr, Director of Virtual Programs and Technology Education at The Oasis Institute, engages the 50-plus crowd through in-person and virtual classes, covering topics ranging from the arts to health, with a strong emphasis on technology.

“We need technology to engage with the world around us. So, if we don’t have these skills, we can feel left behind, feel marginalized, feel like we’re not relevant,” said Carr.

Linda Schumacher, an Oasis volunteer, spotlights that while everyone has questions about how to use their smartphones, one of the organization’s primary focuses is educating seniors on avoiding scams.

“One of our biggest pushes is just education in how not to get scammed,” said Schumacher.

There are several scams that seniors should be aware of, including Medicaid scams that tend to occur more frequently during the annual enrollment period from October 15 to December 7.

Scammers may threaten to take away benefits and propose a fake plan. Additionally, tech support scams target seniors by falsely claiming there’s a problem with their computer, gaining remote access, and stealing personal information.

“It doesn’t matter how much education you have, if you are in an emotionally vulnerable state, you are most vulnerable to being scammed,” said Schumacher.

Knowledge is power, and technology doesn’t have to be terrifying. In fact, it can become a lifeline for older adults.

The Oasis Institute has been in operation for 40 years and is active in 250 communities, reaching over 40 thousand people annually.

With Oasis Everywhere, virtual classes are now accessible to anyone with internet access. Learn more here.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

