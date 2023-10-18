Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Applications now open for next Downtown Memphis Commission president

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Applications for the future Downtown Memphis Commission president are now open as the current president, Paul Young, transitions to Memphis mayor.

“We are expecting significant interest in the position,” stated current DMC Board president Benjamin Orgel. “Our process will be fair and open, with the goal to identify the correct person with the vision and skills needed to lead the work to develop a Downtown for everyone.”

Click HERE to apply.

DMC board members discussed the timeline and selection process Friday, with a December 9 goal of having a new president in place.

“The board is looking for someone that’s going to have vision to address the everyday challenges that we have in Downtown,” explained Young. “Making sure that we have a clean Downtown, active and vibrant Downtown, but someone who’s thinking about the future.”

Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young, former president of the Downtown Memphis Commission
Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young, former president of the Downtown Memphis Commission(Action News 5)

A seven-member selection committee along with some human resource officers will spearhead the search. All DMC board members will be included in the selection process.

Young said job description, compensation, and candidate names will be provided to the board, but not to the public, as he wants to avoid people being discouraged from applying for the role.

When asked about candidate qualifications, Young said, “understanding government, local government and how the various incentives and programs work. Having an understanding of good development certainly helps. I wouldn’t say it’s mandatory, but it certainly helps to have that. And then just a depth of leadership experience.”

Young’s last day as DMC president will be December 31.

His first day as Memphis mayor will be January 1.

