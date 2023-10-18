Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground(Mississippi Government)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DREW, Miss. (WLBT) - Six teenagers have been arrested and charged and one teen is still on the run after a school in Drew, Mississippi was burned to the ground.

The teens are actually accused of setting two separate fires at the vacant school.

The first fire was set on October 14 and extinguished by the Drew Volunteer Fire Department with minimal damage.

The second fire was set the following day and caused the structure to completely burn and collapse.

Although the school was no longer being used, it was in the process of being added to the historical register in Sunflower County.

Following an investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Drew Police Department arrested four 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

They are all charged with one count of 1st degree arson and one count of trespassing. All are confined to their homes pending their court appearance.

Their names are being withheld because they are minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’
Demarcus Williams and Kerry Conner
Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary

Latest News

Woman steals from clothing store in Wolfchase mall, police say
Woman steals over $25k from clothing store inside Wolfchase Mall, police say
Woman starves dog to death, police say
Woman starves dog to death, charged with animal cruelty, police say
Woman starves dog to death, charged with animal cruelty, police say
International Paper announced it will close its plant in Orange County, Texas, and cut 900 jobs.
International Paper cuts 900 jobs, closes plant in Texas
Cameron Jackson
Man arrested for shooting YMCA delivery driver in road rage incident, police say