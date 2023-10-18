16-year-old charged in Easter Sunday murder at Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged months after a man was gunned down inside a Westwood convenience store during an attempted carjacking on Easter Sunday.

According to Memphis police, the shooting took place inside the Royal King grocery store at 850 West Raines Road. Police say three men attempted to carjack a man outside the store.

Surveillance video released by MPD shows a struggle before the fatal shooting.

Courtesy of Memphis Police Department

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects got into a tan sedan with heavy passenger-side damage and drove off.

On Tuesday, over six months later, 16-year-old Palmer Chandler Davis was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the fatal shooting.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at 201 Poplar.

No court information is available at this time.

