Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Your First Alert to a chance of rain and a big warm up

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern in place, but an approaching cold front will bring the chance of rain for parts of the Mid-South before the week is over, but don’t expect a cool down behind the front. A warmer pattern will develop over the weekend and temperatures will continue to climb next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s each day and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary
Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Walk-through reveals maintenance violations, safety hazards at Serenity Towers
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis School District for alleged FOIA violations
MSCS proposes $500M project to upgrade schools across city
No charges for deputy involved in death of Jarveon Hudspeth, DA says
$20K reward now offered for info in hit-and-run death of UofM student Ava Christopher