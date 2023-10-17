Your First Alert to a chance of rain and a big warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern in place, but an approaching cold front will bring the chance of rain for parts of the Mid-South before the week is over, but don’t expect a cool down behind the front. A warmer pattern will develop over the weekend and temperatures will continue to climb next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s each day and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 80.

