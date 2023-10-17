Suspected car thief runs from deputies into Shelby Farms, still at large
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspected car thief is at large Monday night after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase into Shelby Farms Park.
Deputies say that at 4:46 p.m. Monday, they saw a vehicle that matched the description of a recently stolen car in the area of Germantown Parkway and Dexter Road.
When officers tried to pull the car over, it took off.
After a few minutes, deputies say the car hit a curb and stopped at Walnut Grove Road and Germantown Parkway, next to Shelby Farms.
A man then ran from the car into a wooded area of the park.
At last check, deputies are still searching the park.
