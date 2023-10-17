Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspected car thief runs from deputies into Shelby Farms, still at large

Shelby Farms Park
Shelby Farms Park(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspected car thief is at large Monday night after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase into Shelby Farms Park.

Deputies say that at 4:46 p.m. Monday, they saw a vehicle that matched the description of a recently stolen car in the area of Germantown Parkway and Dexter Road.

When officers tried to pull the car over, it took off.

After a few minutes, deputies say the car hit a curb and stopped at Walnut Grove Road and Germantown Parkway, next to Shelby Farms.

A man then ran from the car into a wooded area of the park.

At last check, deputies are still searching the park.

