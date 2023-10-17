Reward doubled for info in hit-and-run death of UofM student Ava Christopher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loved ones have doubled the reward for information in the July hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Ava Christopher.

The reward for information that leads to a warrant or arrest is now $20,000, according to CrimeStoppers.

Christopher, a University of Memphis student, was killed July 25 as she was driving on Central Avenue in Midtown just after midnight. As she drove through the intersection with Cooper Street, police say a speeding red Dodge Challenger on Cooper went through a red light and plowed into Christopher’s car.

Witnesses said the occupants of the Challenger - a man and woman – got out and quickly walked south on Cooper without checking what happened to the other driver. The woman was seen quickly returning to the car, only to get her purse.

Suspects wanted in hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Midtown woman (MPD)

Christopher was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Regional One Hospital. Police later reported that the Challenger had been stolen a week or so before the accident. The additional award funds were raised by family and friends.

CrimeStoppers believes several people likely recognized one or both who fled the scene in still photos released by police.

It is hoped the extra money will persuade someone to provide information at 901-528-CASH (2274), the CrimeStoppers anonymous tips line.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.