Parking rates increase at Memphis International Airport

By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking rates were recently approved to be increased at the Memphis International Airport (MEM), announced by the Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority Board.

The increased revenue that comes from these increases will be utilized to support a number of important improvements to MEM’s parking infrastructure.

These price increases will be implemented at the economy garage and surface overflow lots, with daily prices for both increasing to $9 on November 1, 2023.

Short-term and long-term lot rates will stay unchanged. The following pricing will be in effect in the MEM parking lots beginning November 1:

Economy Parking

  • Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free
  • 31 minutes to 24 hours: $9
  • Each additional 24 hours: $9

Long Term Parking

  • Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free
  • Each additional hour: $4
  • 24-hour maximum. fee: $15

Short Term Parking

  • Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free
  • Each additional hour: $4
  • 24-hour maximum fee: $24

Blue/Yellow Lots

  • $9 a day

Economy rates have remained $6 since the opening of the economy parking lot 12 years ago, in 2011.

The additional revenue generated by the new rates will be utilized for specific improvements to the airport’s parking system and services, including but not limited to:

  • Additional parking shuttles
  • Improved signage and wayfinding
  • Enhancement and expansion of safety and security systems, including enhanced video camera surveillance
  • Reconfiguration and expansion of the yellow/east employee lot through two separate phases with increased shuttle service
  • Enhanced parking lot security measures
  • Installing a parking guidance system in the economy garage including space open indicator lights to ease navigation
  • Evaluation of the former off-site parking lot at Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard for the purpose of potential revitalization as an off-airport parking lot.

Parking improvements are required since MEM is expecting a considerable increase in passenger traffic in 2023, as well as higher parking demand and longer parking duration.

Immediate parking improvements are estimated to cost approximately $10 million.

