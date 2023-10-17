Parking rates increase at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking rates were recently approved to be increased at the Memphis International Airport (MEM), announced by the Memphis-Shelby Airport Authority Board.

The increased revenue that comes from these increases will be utilized to support a number of important improvements to MEM’s parking infrastructure.

These price increases will be implemented at the economy garage and surface overflow lots, with daily prices for both increasing to $9 on November 1, 2023.

Short-term and long-term lot rates will stay unchanged. The following pricing will be in effect in the MEM parking lots beginning November 1:

Economy Parking

Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free

31 minutes to 24 hours: $9

Each additional 24 hours: $9

Long Term Parking

Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free

Each additional hour: $4

24-hour maximum. fee: $15

Short Term Parking

Zero minutes to 30 minutes: Free

Each additional hour: $4

24-hour maximum fee: $24

Blue/Yellow Lots

$9 a day

Economy rates have remained $6 since the opening of the economy parking lot 12 years ago, in 2011.

The additional revenue generated by the new rates will be utilized for specific improvements to the airport’s parking system and services, including but not limited to:

Additional parking shuttles

Improved signage and wayfinding

Enhancement and expansion of safety and security systems, including enhanced video camera surveillance

Reconfiguration and expansion of the yellow/east employee lot through two separate phases with increased shuttle service

Enhanced parking lot security measures

Installing a parking guidance system in the economy garage including space open indicator lights to ease navigation

Evaluation of the former off-site parking lot at Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard for the purpose of potential revitalization as an off-airport parking lot.

The rapid passenger growth that MEM has experienced is a very positive development. This growth has also created a need for us to enhance and improve our parking services at great expense and these rate adjustments will help to fund these upgrades.

Parking improvements are required since MEM is expecting a considerable increase in passenger traffic in 2023, as well as higher parking demand and longer parking duration.

Immediate parking improvements are estimated to cost approximately $10 million.

