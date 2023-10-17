Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

An umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A youth umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Woman steals from clothing store in Wolfchase mall, police say
Woman steals over $25k from clothing store inside Wolfchase Mall, police say
Police investigate robbery at Midtown Cook Out
Two robbers broke through glass at Cook Out in Midtown

Latest News

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear explosive detonates in parking lot; police make arrest
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
Village Mart
15 burglars stole about $25K from Village Mart
FILE - Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto...
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says