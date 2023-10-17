No charges for deputy involved in death of Jarveon Hudspeth, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says there will be no criminal charges for the deputy involved in the death of Jarveon Hudspeth.

Hudspeth was killed by a sheriff’s deputy on June 24. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a deputy pulled him over near Rosewood, and he got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off with the deputy in tow.

The deputy later shot Hudspeth, who died at the hospital.

The deputy also suffered critical injuries in the altercation.

Dash camera and body camera footage of the altercation that led to Hudspeth’s death was released in August:

