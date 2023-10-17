Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer set for October 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer is set for Saturday, October 21 at Tiger Lane at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk set to kick off at 9 a.m.

Jill Norcross, volunteer and advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her personal connection to the cause and why she is walking this Saturday.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

