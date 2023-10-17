Advertise with Us
Memphis food truck vendors must now pay annual $50 permit, undergo mandatory inspection

Nonprofit food truck Merge Memphis parked in front of FedExForum for the Food Truck Friday, Jul. 31, 2015.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting November 1, all food truck vendors in Memphis must obtain an annual $50 permit and undergo a mandatory inspection, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

MFD says the change comes “in our ongoing commitment to ensuring fire safety and compliance.”

Existing inspection certifications from neighboring municipalities and the State of Tennessee will be honored.

To schedule an inspection or find clarification on this new requirement, vendors are asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 901-636-5401.

