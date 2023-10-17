Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two kidnapping suspects have been arrested and charged months after a man showed up inside a South Memphis corner store naked, bloody, and battered with his hands tied behind his back.

Police responded to the corner store at 303 East Trigg Avenue at 11:30 a.m. on August 23.

The victim, who was reportedly stripped nude, came inside the store with his hands tied behind his back after he was reportedly kidnapped and forced into the trunk of his own car.

The man told police that he was able to open the trunk and jump out of the moving car before going inside the store for help.

He told police the incident began about two blocks away, where he met up with a woman he had met on a dating app about a month prior.

The woman told the victim to meet at a home on Lucy Avenue. When he arrived, she led him inside a home nearby on Latham Street, where six to seven men pistol-whipped him repeatedly, stripped him naked, and then tied his hands behind his back.

The men allegedly took $400 in cash, the victim’s credit cards, and his iPhone before he was forced to leave the address nude and get inside the trunk of his own 2015 Nissan Sentra.

The victim told police that soon after the car was in motion, he was able to escape by jumping out of the trunk.

Police say the victim suffered a concussion, multiple lacerations, swelling to his head, and road rash across his body.

During the investigation, 31-year-old Demarcus Williams and 29-year-old Kerry Conner were developed as suspects.

On Friday, October 13, both were arrested and charged.

Conner was actually arrested for an unrelated case that took place in the same area, but when he was questioned, he reportedly admitted to his involvement in the August kidnapping.

Williams and Conner are both charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault - acting in concert.

Williams is being held on a $75,000 bond. Conner is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both are due in court Tuesday.

