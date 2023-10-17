Man critical after 2-vehicle crash in Cooper-Young
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 4:38 a.m. on 1100 Cooper Street.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
