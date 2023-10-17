Man critical after 2-vehicle crash in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:38 a.m. on 1100 Cooper Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.