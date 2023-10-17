Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man critical after 2-vehicle crash in Cooper-Young

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:38 a.m. on 1100 Cooper Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

