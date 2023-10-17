Late week cold front may bring a few showers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more sunshine with highs around 70 or so. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear as lows fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Highs will top out in the 70s Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next front.
LATE WEEK COLD FRONT: Mostly cloudy Thursday with a stray shower and highs in the low 70s. Behind the front, we’ll fall back into to the upper 60s to near 70 Friday.
WEEKEND: Sunshine returns in full with highs around 70 or so and lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
