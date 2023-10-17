Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Late week cold front may bring a few showers

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more sunshine with highs around 70 or so. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear as lows fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will top out in the 70s Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next front.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT: Mostly cloudy Thursday with a stray shower and highs in the low 70s. Behind the front, we’ll fall back into to the upper 60s to near 70 Friday.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns in full with highs around 70 or so and lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in gas station shooting on E. Shelby Drive

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; few showers late week
10/17 First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; few showers late week
Monday evening weather update
A cool night ahead, but warmer temperatures will soon return along with a chance of rain
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 16, 2023