Jada Pinkett Smith coming to Memphis for meet and greet

Jada Pinkett Smith will be in Memphis for a meet and greet.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress and talk show host will be in Memphis for a meet and greet.

The meet and greet will be in celebration of her new memoir, “Worthy” which is on sale on October 17.

The event will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Novel on 387 Perkins Extended.

Every ticket to this event includes a pre-signed copy of Worthy and a photo opportunity with Jada Pinkett Smith.

It has been asked that attendees to the event not bring any more things for Jada to sign.

Books will also be pre-signed. No personalization requests will be available.

Tickets are sold out for the event.

