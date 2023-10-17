Advertise with Us
GRAPHIC: DA’s office releases video from three fatal shootings involving police

Video of Latoris Taylor's death after altercation with law enforcement
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage of three fatal altercations with law enforcement.

The three cases that had video released are Corey Brewer, Melissa Horton and Latoris Taylor.

[Warning: The contents of these videos may be disturbing.]

Brewer was accused in a deadly shooting at an Amazon Distribution Center in Horn Lake in June 2022.

From there, Brewer led police on a multi-state chase that ended on Whitten Road at I-40 in Memphis.

Horn Lake Police say Brewer shot and killed 44-year-old Ebony Crockett. They say the two knew each other as employees of Amazon.

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Brewer fired a weapon at police from inside his vehicle. Officers returned fire, killing him.

Horton was pulled over by Shelby County deputies in Bartlett in March 2023.

Authorities say Horton was pulled over in connection to a reported domestic violence incident earlier that day.

Horton had reportedly pulled a shotgun on her fiancé.

It is not clear what happened between the stop and the shooting.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says the deputies involved will not face charges.

Taylor, 40, was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers in December 2022, police say.

Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at the time of the shooting and arrested for their involvement.

Police say a shootout in a Westwood neighborhood stemmed from a series of carjackings and robberies just days before a police officer shot and killed Latoris Taylor.

Taylor was seen in a stolen car as an officer approached. That officer chased Taylor on foot. During the chase, Taylor fired two shots at the officer, who returned fire.

The releases also come as Mulroy announced there will be no charges for the Shelby County sheriff’s deputy involved in killing Jarveon Hudspeth.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

