Friends of the Library previews fall book sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Friends of the Library is preparing for their fall book sale October 26 – 29 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library.

The chairperson for this year’s book sale Joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what will be up for grabs and how the money will support programs at the library.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.