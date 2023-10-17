Advertise with Us
Friends of the Library previews fall book sale

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Friends of the Library is preparing for their fall book sale October 26 – 29 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library.

The chairperson for this year’s book sale Joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what will be up for grabs and how the money will support programs at the library.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

