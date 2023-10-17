Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; few showers late week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: With high pressure overhead, we’ll stay quiet and start a quick warming trend for the mid-part of the week. We’ll stay cooler than average for Tuesday, though – with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid mostly sunny skies. Skies will remain clear overnight as lows fall back toward the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot farther east – allowing for moisture to begin flowing back northward and temperatures to trend a touch warmer. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound toward the middle 70s – near average for mid-October. A few more clouds will build in overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will work its way across the Mid-South early Thursday, sparking a few showers Thursday – with the cold front with another rain chance sweeps east Thursday night and early Friday. In its wake, we’ll fall back a few notches on temperatures – toward the lower 70s Friday – back through the middle 70s into the upcoming weekend as sunshine turns more dominant again.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

