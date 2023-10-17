A cool night ahead, but warmer temperatures will soon return along with a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - North winds are driving cool, dry air into the Mid-South for now, but a southerly flow will return tomorrow bringing temperatures back to near normal limits ahead of a cold front that will bring our only chance of rain for the next week or so.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

