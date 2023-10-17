1 critically injured in New Chicago shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in the New Chicago area Tuesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Smith Avenue at 5:32 p.m.
One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was provided.
