1 critically injured in New Chicago shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in the New Chicago area Tuesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Smith Avenue at 5:32 p.m.

One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was provided.

