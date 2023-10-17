Advertise with Us
1 critically injured in Hickory Hill corner store shooting, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting at a Z Market in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the store at 5353 Winchester Road at 9:09 p.m.

One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

