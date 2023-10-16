Woman shot, killed at Overton Square short-term rental Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Overton Square, neighbors tell Action News 5 that the house is a short-term rental.

We found the house listed on a popular vacation rental site VRBO, where it’s listed for $281 a night and lists the occupancy as 14 people.

A neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Victoria told Action News 5 that she was walking her dog last night and saw commotion next door last night.

“There were about 15 women outside arguing,” Victoria said. “I just got my dog back inside and watched out of the window.”

Memphis Police alerted our newsroom that the commotion resulted in one woman being shot outside. There is no suspect information, at this time.

We checked Memphis Police Departments Data Hub and found there have been 24 violent crimes with .25 square mile radius of Sunday’s shooting, and 11 disorderly conduct calls.

However, one neighbor told us these types of homes are becoming more of a nuisance in Overton Square.

“As Airbnb becomes more mainstream we’re seeing it going from vacationers to locals using it,” said Brian Rogers. “And their using them to have parties.”

“I still feel safe here,” said Victoria. “But we need to be more vigilant before it gets worse.”

While Action News 5 was in Overton Square on Sunday afternoon, we saw a gentleman drop a girl off at the house from Sunday morning’s deadly shooting.

He did not want to talk to us, but told our newsroom that the girl was his 16-year-old daughter who was coming to the home to record a music video.

He said he had no idea there was a deadly shooting less than 24-hours before.

“It’s a great place to have an AirBNB, and I own one myself” said Rogers. “There are nonresident owners who don’t have any real connection to the neighborhood. THat’s the problem in my opinion.”

“I know there are plenty of good AirBNB owners,” said Victoria. “But I believe there should be stricter laws on the offenders who are throwing parties.”

Memphis City Council did approve new ordinances in July to crack down on AirBNB rentals, but there is a grandfather loophole.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.