Teens detained after robbery turned crash, wrecking MPD cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens are in Memphis Police custody after a wreck involving a Memphis Police Department cruiser Monday morning.

The accident, according to police happened at the intersection of Lamar and Semmes at 3:20 a.m. while police were investigating a robbery at a nearby McDonalds on Mendenhall Road.

Police say several men inside a stolen Infinity pointed a gun at an employee through the drive-thru window before taking cash from a safe inside the building.

The stolen car would crash into the MPD cruiser five minutes later, with two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attempting to run away.

No charges have been filed against the teens at this point

The officer involved in the wreck is expected to be OK.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.