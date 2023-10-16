Power outages in Raleigh after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Power is out in Raleigh after a crash overnight Sunday.

Memphis police dispatch says the crash happened off Egypt Central and Coleman Road just before midnight.

A car was flipped over in a nearby field and a power pole snapped in half.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

We are working to gather more information.

