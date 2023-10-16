Pleasant days and chilly nights through mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, but it will be breezy making it feel a tad cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be light.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70. Skies will remain clear overnight as lows fall back toward the mid to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll finally pop back into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday – ahead of a quick opportunity for a few showers Thursday into Thursday night as a front sweeps eastward. In its wake, we’ll fall back into to the upper 60s to near 70 Friday.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns in full with highs around 70 or so and lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

