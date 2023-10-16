Advertise with Us
Olive Branch traffic stop leads to 376 lbs of seized marijuana

Officer Ethan Mallet posed with the seized drugs.
Officer Ethan Mallet posed with the seized drugs.(Olive Branch Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Police officers in Olive Branch discovered hundreds of pounds of drugs during a traffic stop.

On Sunday morning, officers pulled over a vehicle with California tags on Hacks Cross Road, near Highway 78.

After pulling over the vehicle, the officer searched and found 376 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs were seized and valued at $975,000.

