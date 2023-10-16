Advertise with Us
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say

Police said they believe more victims are possible.
Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee State University football staffer was arrested Sunday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenager at Target, and police say more victims are possible.

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon regarding an indecent exposure incident. The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said when they responded to Target to investigate, Woodley avoided them and tried to get away, leading to the resisting arrest charge.

Investigation revealed Woodley had visited the store for the past five days. He has now been banned from all Target stores in Rutherford County, according to police.

MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro told WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek that Woodley has been suspended due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim of Woodley is asked to contact MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-7867.

