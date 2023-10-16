Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD seized $1M in ‘Operation Casino Royale’ due to illegal slot machines

Sports betting is not currently legal in the State of Louisiana.
Sports betting is not currently legal in the State of Louisiana.(WAFB)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department launched “Operation Casino Royale” in July 2022 to investigate and dismantle illegal slot machines and other crimes.

Police announced the results of the operation on Monday.

Out of 65 investigations, MPD said they arrested two suspects and issued 53 misdemeanor citations and 12 city ordinance violations.

Multiple suspects were also arrested for outstanding warrants, felony firearms, and narcotic possessions.

Detectives seized over $1 million in cash, 268 illegal gambling machines, various firearms, and narcotics.

In the summer of 2022, officers became aware of increased crimes surrounding illegal casino-style gaming machines being installed in corner stores and gas stations around Memphis.

These machines were placed in high-crime areas which led to more serious crimes, said police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Woman shot, killed near Overton Square, police say
Woman shot, killed at short-term rental near Overton Square
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say
Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with gun stolen from Southaven store at Applebee’s

Latest News

MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary
Spencer's Forecast
'Funny Girl' at the Orpheum
Woman shot, killed near Overton Square, police say
Woman shot, killed at short-term rental near Overton Square