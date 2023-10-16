MPD seized $1M in ‘Operation Casino Royale’ due to illegal slot machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department launched “Operation Casino Royale” in July 2022 to investigate and dismantle illegal slot machines and other crimes.

Police announced the results of the operation on Monday.

Out of 65 investigations, MPD said they arrested two suspects and issued 53 misdemeanor citations and 12 city ordinance violations.

Multiple suspects were also arrested for outstanding warrants, felony firearms, and narcotic possessions.

Detectives seized over $1 million in cash, 268 illegal gambling machines, various firearms, and narcotics.

In the summer of 2022, officers became aware of increased crimes surrounding illegal casino-style gaming machines being installed in corner stores and gas stations around Memphis.

These machines were placed in high-crime areas which led to more serious crimes, said police.

