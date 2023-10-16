Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary

MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for several suspects who were involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a business burglary at 3:15 a.m. at the Nike Clearance Store on 4099 Sout Plaza Drive.

Memphis police noticed four vehicles and several men stealing merchandise from inside the business.

As officers approached the business, all the suspects drove away in the vehicles going north and south of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The four vehicles were a red older model Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tags, a white 2014 Nissan Maxima, a black convertible Ford Mustang, and a black 2019 Infiniti Q50, according to MPD.

The black Infiniti was stolen, according to police.

Police say there were approximately eight to 10 individuals who wore all dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves.

According to video footage, the suspects forced entry into the business using a chain connected to the red Chevy Silverado.

The suspects also stole merchandise valued at $2,500.

