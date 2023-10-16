Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MHP investigates fatal weekend crash on Hwy. 309

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Marshall County on Saturday.

The crash involved three vehicles about six miles north of Byhalia at Highway 309 and Deer Creek Road.

Officials say 20-year-old Hunter T. Morris, of Byhalia, did not survive the crash.

MHP responded to the wreck around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to MHP investigators, Morris was driving southbound on Highway 309 in his 2005 Toyota 4 Runner with a 19-year-old passenger when he collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound on Deer Creek Road.

The collision caused Morris’ SUV to crash into a 2009 Hyundai Veracruz that was also traveling southbound on Highway 309.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old passenger was uninjured.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

