Man killed in gas station shooting on E. Shelby Drive

Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a gas station shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:20 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on 639 East Shelby Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528- CASH.

