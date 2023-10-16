Former Memphis City Councilwoman Janet Hooks passes away at 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis City Councilwoman Janet Hooks died earlier this week at the age of 70.

The memorial service is tomorrow at Serenity Funeral Home.

Hooks served as a councilwoman for 16 years.

Most recently, she was appointed Special Advisor to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert—helping oversee operations and make suggestions for efficiency that could help the office tackle massive backlogs of work.

Hooks leaves behind her husband, 3 children, and many relatives.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.