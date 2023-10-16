Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool early week; passing shower chance late week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONDAY: A few clouds will mix with some sunshine early; though, sunshine will likely win out as we get back into the next work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect highs to remain in the lower to middle 60s by afternoon with a cool breeze filtering in from the north. We’ll turn clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: With high pressure overhead, we’ll stay quiet and start a quick warming trend for the mid-part of the week. We’ll stay cooler than average for Tuesday, though – with highs in the 60s to near 70 amid mostly sunny skies. Skies will remain clear overnight as lows fall back toward the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll finally pop back into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday – ahead of a quick opportunity to see some rain sweep through the region. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday as a front sweeps eastward. In its wake, we’ll fall back a few notches on temperatures – to the upper 60s to near 70 Friday – back through the lower 70s into the upcoming weekend as sunshine turns more dominant again.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

