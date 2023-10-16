Advertise with Us
Body pulled from water in West Memphis; identity unknown

WMPD
WMPD(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A body of a man was pulled from the water in West Memphis on Monday morning.

The body was discovered just after 8:30 a.m. at the Tenmile Bayou.

The body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab where they will work to identify the man and his cause of death.

If you know anything about this person or the investigation, call West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.

