Body pulled from water in West Memphis; identity unknown

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A body of a man was pulled from the water in West Memphis on Monday morning.

The body was discovered just after 8:30 a.m. at the Tenmile Bayou.

The body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab where they will work to identify the man and his cause of death.

If you know anything about this person or the investigation, call West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.

