BlueOval SK offers new positions, higher wages at Stanton plant

BlueOval SK
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueOval SK, Ford’s South Korean battery-building partner, is now offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians at the BlueOval City battery plant in Stanton, Tennessee.

Available hourly positions include the new associate maintenance technician, maintenance technician, and production operator. Pay for those positions will start as follows:

  • Maintenance Technician – $28.50 to $37.50 per hour based on experience.
  • Associate Maintenance Technician – $24 to $27.75 per hour based on experience.
  • Production Operator – $21 per hour

BlueOval SK employees will be eligible to receive regular pay increases every six months, bonuses up to 5% annually, and can also expect low-cost medical premiums, 401(k) matching, Ford friends and family vehicle discount benefits, and vision and dental insurance.

BlueOval SK will begin onboarding in October.

Production is slated to begin in 2025.

To explore positions at BlueOval SK, click HERE.

