Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: Can the flu or its treatments cause behavioral changes in kids?

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The number of pediatric flu deaths is estimated to be nearly 200 per season – about a quarter are in kids under five.

Also at high risk are children with underlying brain conditions that can trigger neuropsychiatric events, some as serious as suicide. A new study seeks answers on whether the flu or treatment builds suicidal thoughts.

The flu commonly causes respiratory issues, but in some children, it can trigger neuropsychiatric issues.

“These neuropsychiatric events included things like brain inflammation, seizures, and acute behavioral changes, like suicide attempts,” said James W. Antoon, MD, PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In addition to those side effects are anxiety and depressive episodes. Of the 150,000 children with flu, 1,500 of them suffered a neuropsychiatric event from the flu.

However, there were startling differences in those predisposed to brain disorders.

“The rate of neuropsychiatric events was about 10 times higher in those with underlying psychiatric conditions and 100 times higher in those with underlying neurologic conditions,” Dr. Antoon said.

But what triggers these neuropsychiatric events? Is it flu or Tamiflu?

“There’s a number of potential ways it can happen. It’s very well-known that flu can cause inflammation in the brain, and cause something called encephalitis or encephalopathy, which causes acute behavior changes,” Dr. Antoon said. “The anti-viral Tamiflu, or oseltamivir, has a black box warning for neuropsychiatric events.”

Dr. Antoon advises parents to discuss these risks with pediatricians to decide about flu treatment or not.

Earlier studies reported to the CDC have shown that annually, about 160,000 kids are diagnosed with flu, and the risks are higher among adolescents for flu complications.

That risk soars to 100 times higher in kids predisposed to psychiatric events.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Woman shot, killed in Overton Square, police say
Woman shot, killed at Overton Square short-term rental Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say
Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s

Latest News

Memphis organization hosts Remembrance Ceremony in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Memphis organization hosts Remembrance Ceremony in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Memphians encouraged to lose weight together through Healthier 901 Challenge
Memphians encouraged to lose weight together through Healthier 901 Challenge
Best Life: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart
Best Life: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart