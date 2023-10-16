Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled

The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an...
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say a 1-year-old child and two adults were killed after an explosion at a commercial building in the city of Bucklin.

The explosion took place just before 5:30 Saturday. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed as 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 1-year-old Stormy Isakson.

The victims were all in the building, which was being remodeled, at the time of the incident, KWCH reports.

A fourth person, identified as 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office are investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Woman shot, killed in Overton Square, police say
Woman shot, killed at Overton Park short-term rental Sunday
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say
Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case
Ignacio Serricchio, left, and Mark Goddard arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lost in...
Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool early week; passing shower chance late week
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Egypt Central and Coleman
Power outages in Raleigh after crash