Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say

Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say
Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a woman has been arrested for waking a man with a gun pointed at his face, in addition to trying to shoot and kill him.

According to deputies, the male victim informed them that he was asleep in his home on Jessica Lauren Drive when he woke up to Monique Johnson, 54, pointing a gun at him.

Deputies say that Johnson threatened to kill the man before shooting in his direction.

Johnson struck the man in his shoulder, which led to a physical fight for control of the gun.

Once she regained control of the weapon, Johnson shot the male victim once again in the left hand.

The male victim took the gun away, only for Johnson to retrieve a pocket knife and attempt to stab him with it.

He was able to push Johnson out of his front door and locked it behind her.

She exited the residence, taking the victim’s cell phone and Apple watch with her.

Johnson was taken into custody.

She is now facing charges for attempted murder, theft of property, and domestic assault.

In addition to this offense, Johnson was previously convicted in the murder of a police officer in 2006.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Woman forged check for $9,000, police say
Woman forges check for $9,000, police say
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
City Watch canceled for 2 missing boys
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials

Latest News

Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Cloud cover will continue to roll into the Mid-South as we head over the next few hours....
Maggye's Saturday Evening Full Forecast
Kerriona Williams
City Watch canceled for missing, endangered 12-year-old runaway
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
City Watch canceled for 2 missing boys