Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman they say shoplifted clothes from a Macy’s store.
On October 8, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Macy’s store on Germantown Parkway.
Police say that a woman took clothing from the store and left the premises without paying.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.