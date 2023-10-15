Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman they say shoplifted clothes from a Macy’s store.

On October 8, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Macy’s store on Germantown Parkway.

Police say that a woman took clothing from the store and left the premises without paying.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.