Woman killed in Overton Square shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Overton Square on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:50 a.m. on the 2100 block of Madison Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

