Woman killed in Overton Square shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Overton Square on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:50 a.m. on the 2100 block of Madison Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

