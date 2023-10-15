TCU fraternity organizes fundraising flag football game in honor of Germantown native, student who was fatally shot

FORTH WORTH, Texas. (WMC) - A Texas Christian University fraternity, Kappa Sigma, organized a flag football game in honor of the Germantown native and student who was fatally shot.

Touchdowns for Wes is scheduled for October 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the TCU football practice fields

All proceeds will go to the Wes Smith Memorial Fund, a scholarship set up in Smith’s honor.

Wes Smith, 21, was killed in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, in the early morning hours on September 1 in Fort Worth’s popular West 7th entertainment district.

The suspect, 21-year-old Matthew Purdy, was arrested nearby.

Smith was a Kappa Sigma fraternity member and joined the TCU football team his freshman year

You can donate to the Smith’s family here.

