Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

TCU fraternity organizes flag football game in honor of Germantown native, student who was fatally shot

Wes Smith, Germantown native and junior at TCU who died after fatal shooting
Wes Smith, Germantown native and junior at TCU who died after fatal shooting(St. George's Independent School)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORTH WORTH, Texas. (WMC) - A Texas Christian University fraternity, Kappa Sigma, organized a flag football game in honor of the Germantown native and student who was fatally shot.

Touchdowns for Wes is scheduled for October 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the TCU football practice fields

All proceeds will go to the Wes Smith Memorial Fund, a scholarship set up in Smith’s honor.

Wes Smith, 21, was killed in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, in the early morning hours on September 1 in Fort Worth’s popular West 7th entertainment district.

The suspect, 21-year-old Matthew Purdy, was arrested nearby.

Smith was a Kappa Sigma fraternity member and joined the TCU football team his freshman year

You can donate to the Smith’s family here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman forged check for $9,000, police say
Woman forges check for $9,000, police say
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Man hospitalized after assault on Beale Street
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

A chilly end to the weekend with cloud skies and windy conditions
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate at Shelby County Division of...
SCSO investigates death of inmate at Shelby County Prison
Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening eventually ending up in the middle 50s into...
Maggye's Saturday Late Evening Forecast
Hundreds attend Mutt Strut event to raise awareness for pet safety and adoption
Hundreds attend Mutt Strut event to raise awareness for pet safety and adoption